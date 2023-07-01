Mills has been traded to the Rockets on Saturday, Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. However, he's not expected to stay with the franchise, Kelly Iko of The Athletic adds.

Mills would have provided a much-needed boost to Houston's second unit, but playing time was expected to be tough to find in a crowded backcourt that also includes Fred VanVleet, Kevin Porter, D.J. Augustin, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green as potential ball-handlers. As such, and as Iko reports, Mills will be included in another trade, presumably a bigger deal of the sign-and-trade move that landed Dillon Brooks in Houston, and will be sent elsewhere. The veteran floor general averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 assists per game across 40 appearances with the Nets in 2022-23.