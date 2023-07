Mills has been traded to the Rockets on Saturday, Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Mills will provide a much-needed boost to Houston's second unit, though the backcourt is getting crowded since Mills joins a rotation that will also include Fred VanVleet, Kevin Porter, D.J. Augustin and Jalen Green as potential ball-handlers. Mills averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 assists per game across 40 appearances with the Nets in 2022-23.