Rockets' Quadir Copeland: Drops 24 points in Summer League

Copeland finished Saturday's 101-90 Summer League loss to Memphis with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes.

Copeland was more aggressive offensively coming out of halftime, scoring 18 of her team-high 24 points over the final two quarters of Saturday's game. It was his best Summer League performance across five games and gives him a little bit of momentum heading into training camp. Copeland signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in late June after not being selected by a team during the 2026 NBA Draft.