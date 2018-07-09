Hunter had a game-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Sunday's summer league win over the Warriors.

Hunter was quiet in Houston's first contest, but he got things going from beyond the arc Sunday, connective on five three-pointers in 25 minutes of action. The former Georgia State standout is the definition of a score-first guard, and he added just one rebound, one assist and one steal to his 24 points Sunday.