Rockets' R.J. Hunter: Back from G-League
Hunter was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hunter finished the G-League regular season playing in 45 games, while averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.8 minutes. With the G-League playoffs set to start later in the week, Hunter will temporarily rejoin the Rockets. That said, he's not a member of the regular rotation and won't see the floor unless a blowout were to occur.
