Hunter provided 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal during Tuesday's loss at Northern Arizona.

The former Georgia State star mightily struggled from three-point range but still managed to put up huge offensive numbers. Hunter is averaging an impressive 19.9 points per game and has been a consistent double-digit scorer night in and night out.