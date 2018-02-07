Rockets' R.J. Hunter: Consistent double-digit scorer
Hunter provided 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal during Tuesday's loss at Northern Arizona.
The former Georgia State star mightily struggled from three-point range but still managed to put up huge offensive numbers. Hunter is averaging an impressive 19.9 points per game and has been a consistent double-digit scorer night in and night out.
