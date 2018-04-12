Rockets' R.J. Hunter: Excels in rare opportunity
Hunter netted 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
After having spent the majority of his season in the G-League, Hunter got to run with the first unit in the finale with the Rockets resting all of their front-line players. The 24-year-old posted a slew of career highs with the extended opportunity, but he's highly likely to be left out of the postseason rotation altogether.
