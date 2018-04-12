Hunter has been promoted to the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Hunter has seen action in just four games for the Rockets this season, spending most of the year in the G-League with the team's affiliate. However, with Houston sitting eight players in the regular-season finale for rest ahead of the playoffs, Hunter will get the call with top unit and should be slated for a monster workload. Look for the third-year guard to see all the minutes he can handle, giving him temporary viability in fantasy contests for the time being.