Hunter has been promoted to the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Hunter has seen action in just four games for the Rockets this season, spending most of the year in the G-League with the team's affiliate. However, with Houston sitting eight players in the regular-season finale for rest ahead of the playoffs, Hunter will get the call with top unit and should be slated for a monster workload. Look for the third-year guard to see all the minutes he can handle, giving him temporary viability in fantasy contests for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories