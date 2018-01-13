Rockets' R.J. Hunter: Will join Houston on two-way deal
Hunter will sign a two-way deal with the Rockets on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hunter has struggled to find run in the NBA, playing just 315 minutes during his rookie year, nine during his sophomore, and has spent all of this season (his third year) in the G-League. With the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, He's posted 19.2 points (3.7 made threes on 10 attempts per game), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest. It seems doubtful he'll see significant run at the NBA level this season and can seemingly be avoided in nearly every fantasy format.
