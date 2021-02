Spalding signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Spalding made his G League debut Wednesday, posting 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes. The Rockets apparently liked what they saw, and he'll join the organization on a two-way pact. Once the G League season is over in March, Spalding appears in line to join to Rockets, where it's possible he'll see NBA minutes.