Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said that the prognosis for Spalding is "not good" after the big man suffered an Achilles injury in Monday's 131-119 loss to the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Spalding has been included in Houston's rotation out of necessity in the team's past two games due to the team's lack of depth in the frontcourt. With P.J. Tucker (quadriceps) and Christian Wood (ankle) both out Monday, Spalding served as the primary backup to starting center DeMarcus Cousins, tallying two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes before exiting the contest with what appeared to be a serious injury. Spalding will likely undergo an MRI on Tuesday as the Rockets look to determine whether he ruptured his Achilles, but even if he's diagnosed with a more minor strain of the tendon, the 23-year-old seems destined to miss time.