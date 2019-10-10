Spalding was claimed off waivers by the Rockets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Spalding joined the Hawks on a partially-guaranteed deal in July but was let go early in camp to free up a roster spot for Jordan Sibert. Across 14 games with Dallas and Phoenix last season, Spalding posted averages of 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

