Houston assigned Sheppard to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Over Houston's last four games, Sheppard saw the floor just once in garbage time against Boston. With the Vipers, Sheppard will get some live reps and is likely to be the featured player which could only be a plus for his development.
