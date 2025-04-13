Sheppard will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After starting the last two games, Sheppard will be in the second unit Sunday. In 48 games in a reserve role for Houston, the rookie guard has averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 32.6 percent and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.