Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Bench role Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard will come off the bench during Tuesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sheppard will retreat to the bench after starting in the preseason win over the Jazz on Oct. 9. He'll likely still play significant minutes in the second unit.
