Sheppard recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason win over Utah.

After a quiet opener with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta, Sheppard found his rhythm Wednesday. He's now started in two straight games, and he seems to be the heavy favorite to be named the fifth starter ahead of Opening Night.