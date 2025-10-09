Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Bounces back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason win over Utah.
After a quiet opener with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta, Sheppard found his rhythm Wednesday. He's now started in two straight games, and he seems to be the heavy favorite to be named the fifth starter ahead of Opening Night.
More News
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Shut down for rest of Summer League•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Scores 18 in SL loss•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Dazzles in Las Vegas•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Plays one minute in win•