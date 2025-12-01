Sheppard totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 win over Utah.

Making his third straight start, Sheppard tied his season high in both steals and blocks in a strong defensive effort. The second-year guard is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks since moving into the starting five in place to Steven Adams as Houston goes with a smaller lineup, and considering the team has won three straight road games with that alignment, Sheppard could stick in his current role for a while.