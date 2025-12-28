Sheppard totaled 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-100 victory over Cleveland.

The second-year guard played most of the fourth quarter in a big win, and Sheppard tied his career high in assists while setting a new personal best in pilfers. He's been a big part of the Rockets' second unit this season, and over the last 10 games Sheppard is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.4 steals in 26.7 minutes a contest.