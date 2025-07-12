Sheppard generated 28 points (10-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks over 33 minutes of Friday's 95-92 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Sheppard had a disappointing rookie season for a No. 3 overall pick. He played in just 52 games and averaged 12.5 minutes while logging 35/34/81 shooting splits. He could be in line for a sophomore leap, as he dominated his first Summer League game of 2025, posting game highs in points and steals while pacing the Rockets in rebounds as well. With Houston retooling their championship-contending roster by adding Kevin Durant, Sheppard will likely be relied upon as one of the top guards off the bench.