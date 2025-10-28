Sheppard ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 137-109 victory over the Nets.

After shooting just 27.3 percent from the field in Houston's first two regular-season games, Sheppard provided a spark off the bench and was one of seven Rockets players to score in double figures. The second-year guard also tied Amen Thompson for the team lead in assists. Sheppard has logged at least 20 minutes in all three of Houston's games so far. While the 21-year-old isn't guaranteed a starting role, he should continue to see ample playing time with Fred VanVleet (knee) on the shelf.