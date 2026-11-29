Sheppard produced nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 win over Philadelphia.

Sheppard provided a spark on the offensive end and tied for the team-high mark in assists, finishing one dime short of matching his season high. The third-year guard continues to fight for backcourt minutes off the bench and has logged fewer than 20 in four consecutive contests, averaging 5.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 triples in 16.3 minutes per tilt during that stretch.