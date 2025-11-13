Sheppard produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 victory over the Wizards.

The 21-point output was a season-high mark for Sheppard, who also extended his double-digit scoring run to four games while surpassing the 15-point plateau in the last three. Sheppard has yet to start a game in 2025-26, but he doesn't need to do it to remain productive due to his sizable role off the bench. Sheppard is averaging 13.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game since the beginning of November.