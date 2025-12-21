Sheppard ended with 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 115-101 victory over the Nuggets.

The second-year guard helped break the game open by scoring 11 points in the final 1:15 of the third quarter. The 28 points on the afternoon marked Sheppard's best offensive showing of the season from the second unit, topped only by a 31-point performance in a start against the Warriors on Nov. 26, and his six made three-pointers tied his career high. Sheppard's scored in double digits and drained multiple three-pointers in six straight games, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals in 26.0 minutes during that stretch.