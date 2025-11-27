Sheppard registered 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 victory over Golden State.

With Kevin Durant (personal) unavailable for a second straight game, Sheppard made his second start of the season and delivered a new career scoring high. The 21-year-old guard is taking a massive step forward in his second NBA season, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games while averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 threes, 2.6 boards and 2.1 steals while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from long distance.