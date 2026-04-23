Head coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that Sheppard will see more playing time in Game 3 on Friday against the Lakers, per Lachard Binkley of SI.com.

Sheppard logged just 11 minutes, his lowest total of 2025-26 including the regular season, during Houston's Game 2 loss in Los Angeles, but that's expected to change Friday. Udoka didn't specify if Sheppard would start, but the likes of Josh Okogie, Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday all appear to be in danger of losing out on minutes in Game 3.