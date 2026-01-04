Sheppard accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five assists over 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Sheppard logged just 22 minutes, continuing what has been a frustrating trend thus far this season. It appears as though Ime Udoka views Sheppard as a scapegoat, often limiting him when the team is struggling. While Sheppard remains a clear must-roster player, managers would love for Udoka to cut him some slack moving forward.