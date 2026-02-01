Sheppard notched six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 17 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Sheppard logged just 17 minutes, continuing what has been a frustrating past month. In 17 appearances during that time, he has averaged just 22.7 minutes per game, providing 11.3 points, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. While the talent is undeniable, the fact that Ime Udoka refuses to play him starter-level minutes can't be ignored. As of right now, managers should view him as nothing more than a streaming option in standard leagues.