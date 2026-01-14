Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Limited role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 victory over the Bulls.
Sheppard scored single digits for the fourth time in the past six games, continuing to play a limited role off the bench. Despite the fact that Tari Eason is dealing with an ankle injury, it appears as though Ime Udoka is looking for any excuse not to play Sheppard, even going with JD Davison down the stretch. While the upside is clear, the time may have come to part ways with Sheppard in certain situations.
