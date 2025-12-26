Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Logs 13 points off bench in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard closed Thursday's 119-96 victory over the Lakers with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.
Sheppard barely reached double digits in points, although it wasn't his most active appearance, as he went below 20 minutes of play for the first time in his last 21 games. The young guard has been a backup option throughout the season but is often aggressive when on the floor, averaging 13.3 points per contest.
