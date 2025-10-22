Sheppard finished with nine points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Sheppard played 28 minutes despite coming off the bench, a positive for those who took a chance on him in fantasy drafts. It appears as though Houston will adjust its starting rotation based on the opponent, meaning Sheppard could still be afforded a starting role at times. Although his shot was a little off, Sheppard managed to cobble together a balanced performance on both ends of the floor.