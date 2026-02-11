Sheppard logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 win over the Clippers.

Sheppard logged at least 30 minutes for the second straight game, with head coach Ime Udoka opting to run with an eight-man rotation. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers are right to be skeptical when it comes to Sheppard's playing time. He is worth adding if he was dropped in your league, although do so with caution, given what we have seen in Houston this season.