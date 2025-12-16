Sheppard finished with 14 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Sheppard's output Monday was perhaps a step in the right direction, considering his production had been on the decline of late, but the shooting inefficiency does leave a lot to be desired. With Tari Eason (oblique) nearing a return, Sheppard will likely need to heat up to maintain significant minutes. Over his last seven outings, the second-year guard has averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.9 minutes per game.