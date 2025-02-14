Sheppard chipped in no counting stats over five minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.
Sheppard has played in Houston's last eight contests but has scored double-digit points just once over that span. Across those eight appearances, Sheppard averaged 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.
