Sheppard ended with 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

For the fifth time this season, Sheppard reached 20 points for Houston. He needed a night like this one, as he's been held in check for the most part recently. Over his last four games, he's shooting 38.0 percent from the field with averages of 11.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.