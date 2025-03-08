Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Saturday that Sheppard fractured his right thumb and will be out for at least four weeks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

The rookie first-round pick was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, but further tests have revealed that Sheppard is dealing with a much more serious injury that will keep him out of action until at least early April. Sheppard's absence gives Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday the opportunity to earn more minutes and a bigger role off the Rockets' bench over the next month.