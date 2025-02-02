Sheppard registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 16 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to Brooklyn.

Sheppard had been a healthy DNP over the Rockets' prior six games, but his appearance Saturday was needed after Fred VanVleet suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter. Sheppard was able to connect on two three-pointers (which was his most in an NBA regular-season game since Nov. 23), but he did struggle to hold his own at the defensive end at times. Sheppard could see some meaningful minutes off the bench if VanVleet's injury were to cause him to be sidelined for an extended period of time.