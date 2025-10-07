Sheppard produced seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta.

Sheppard started this game at point guard and had a modest workload along with the rest of the first unit. Most of the offense flowed through Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, while Kevin Durant got the night off for rest. This wasn't the best performance for Reed, obviously, but it's a good sign if he's getting the first chance to win the starting point guard job.