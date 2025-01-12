The Rockets recalled Sheppard from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sheppard joined the Vipers for a three-game stint after losing his spot in the Rockets rotation. He was a standout performer in his first taste of G League action, averaging 30.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 three-pointers, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 35.5 minutes per contest. Despite the stellar showing in the G League, the rookie No. 3 overall pick is uncertain to take back a spot in the Houston rotation in Monday's game against the Grizzlies.