Sheppard is out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a right thumb injury.

Sheppard has been diagnosed with an avulsion on his right thumb, and while it should be a long-term issue, it's severe enough to sideline the rookie for, at least, one game. Sheppard's next chance to play will come against the Magic on Monday, although it's worth noting that his absence won't affect many fantasy decisions.