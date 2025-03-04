Sheppard will start in Monday's game against the Thunder, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Sheppard will receive the starting nod for the first time in his career due to Fred VanVleet (ankle) being sidelined. Houston will be without four of its usual starters Monday, meaning the club's second unit will have to step up. Over his last 10 outings, Sheppard has averaged 4.0 points across 11.8 minutes per game.