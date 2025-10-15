Sheppard produced 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes of Tuesday's 130-128 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Sheppard came off the bench for this contest, as the Rockets opted to go with a bigger lineup with Steven Adams next to Alperen Sengun in the frontcourt. Houston's lineup for Opening Night is not set in stone yet, but it's certainly possible that the starters are fluid based on the matchups. Either way, Sheppard projects to have a significant role this season.