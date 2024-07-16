Sheppard finished with 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 87-73 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Sheppard took a step back Monday after posting a strong final line Sunday, as he converted on 35.3 percent of his tries from the field and committed four turnovers in an ugly loss. This is part of the learning process for the young guard, who will almost certainly have plenty of ups and downs once the regular season begins.