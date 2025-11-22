Sheppard recorded 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Sheppard tallied double digits for the eighth straight game, scoring a season-high 27 points in what was also a season-high 37 minutes. After a modest start to the season, it appears as though Sheppard is earning the trust of the coaching staff. He started the second half Friday, an encouraging sign moving forward. Managers should feel relatively safe holding him in all formats.