Sheppard closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 19 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 win over the Bulls.
Sheppard put together his best outing of the season in extended time on the court due to the blowout nature of Sunday's game, leading all Houston players in threes made while concluding as one of seven Rockets with a double-digit point total. Sheppard set a new season high in scoring and threes made, posting his first game in double figures and his fifth outing with at least five points.
