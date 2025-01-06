Houston assigned Sheppard to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Over Houston's last four games, Sheppard saw the floor just once, as he logged a five-minute appearance in garbage time of a 109-86 loss to the Celtics on Friday. With Aaron Holiday having overtaken him as the Rockets' main reserve guard, Sheppard will head to the G League to get steady minutes.