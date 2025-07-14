The Rockets are shutting down Sheppard for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Sheppard was able to appear in two Summer League contests before Houston opted to shut him down. While he wasn't efficient from the floor during those contests (16-44 FG, 7-22 3Pt, 7-10 FT), the Kentucky product totaled 46 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, eight steals and a block. Following a disappointing rookie campaign, the 2024 second-rounder will now set his sights toward making an impression in training camp this fall.