default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Rockets are shutting down Sheppard for the remainder of the Summer League, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Sheppard was able to appear in two Summer League contests before Houston opted to shut him down. Following a disappointing rookie campaign, the 2024 second-rounder will now set his sights toward making an impression in training camp this fall.

More News