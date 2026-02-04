Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Slides back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Sheppard made a spot start Monday due to the absence of Kevin Durant, but now that Durant is healthy, Sheppard will return to a reserve role. Since the start of January, Sheppard is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 22.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Only 25 minutes despite start•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Set to start sans Durant•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Limited in win Saturday•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Three-point streak ends•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Drops 18 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Standout performance in win•