Sheppard (rest) is available and starting in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The second-year guard will get the starting nod in Houston's preseason opener and will look to earn the starting job ahead of the regular season with Fred VanVleet (knee) on the shelf. Sheppard appeared in just 52 regular-season games (three starts) and played a limited role in his rookie season, during which he averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 12.6 minutes per contest.