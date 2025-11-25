Sheppard will start Monday's game against the Suns, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Kevin Durant (personal) sidelined, Sheppard will get the starting nod for the first time this season. The second-year guard has averaged 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.